Marion Police Chief Resigns

A Kansas police chief who ordered the raid of a local newspaper office has resigned, effective immediately. Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody announced his resignation on Monday.

Cody’s departure comes nearly two months after the police raided the Marion County Record to investigate a claim of “identity theft.” Computers, cell phones and reporting materials were all seized in the raid, which gained national attention and criticism from advocates for freedom of the press.

Cody had been suspended on Thursday.

Zach Hudlin, an officer with the Marion Police Department, will take his place as interim chief until the department finds a permanent replacement.

A reporter with the newspaper has also filed a lawsuit against the police chief, accusing him of violating her constitutional rights.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is currently investing the raid on the newspaper.