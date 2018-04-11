Salina, KS

Mariners Jump on Skoglund, Run Past Royals

Pat StrathmanApril 11, 2018

After getting pounded 10-0 in the series opener, the Seattle Mariners returned the favor.

Seattle jumped out to a 4-0 lead through two innings and the Mariners cruised past the Kansas City Royals, claiming game two of the series with an 8-3 victory.

KC starter Eric Skoglund’s season debut didn’t go as planned. Mitch Haniger started the day with a RBI single to center. Jean Segura and Robinson Cano followed with back-to-back, extra-base hits in the second inning. Segura tripled in a pair of runs while Cano doubled to score Segura.

Skoglund was tagged for five runs on six hits with one strikeout and two walks. He tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing a solo home run in the fifth.

Seattle starter Felix Hernandez didn’t make it through six innings, but he coughed up three runs on six hits with three strikeouts. KC third baseman Mike Moustakas drove in every run for Kansas City, belting a two-run homer in the fourth.

Royals battle the Mariners in the rubber match Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is at 1:15 with pregame at 12:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

