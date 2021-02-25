Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 25 °

Marcus Garrett Named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist

KU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 25, 2021

ATLANTA â€“ Kansas senior Marcus Garrett has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tip-Off Club announced Thursday. Garrett won the national honor last season as a junior in 2020.

Known to guard KUâ€™s opponentâ€™s best player, Garrett is fifth in the Big 12 in steals at 1.5, seventh in in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.73) and 11th in assists (3.7) per game. The Dallas guard averages 10.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per outing and has 12 steals in his last five games. In conference play Garrettâ€™s numbers are better averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 steals per contest.

Garrett was the 2020 Naismith, ESPN and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and is a two-time member of the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. He ranks 14th on the Kansas career steals list at 171 and is 10 thefts from the top 10. He has 333 career assists and is nine dimes from the KU top 20. Garrett has 904 career points while at Kansas.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club will announce the four finalists for the Naismith Menâ€™s Defensive Player of the Year on March 12. The award is voted on by a national panel of media with the final announcement being made Final Four weekend.

Naismith Menâ€™s Defensive Player of the Year 2021 Semifinalists

Name, School (Class, Position)

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky (Jr., C)

Kihei Clark, Virginia (Jr., G)

MARCUS GARRETT, KANSAS (Sr., G)

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond (Sr., G)

Herb Jones, Alabama (Sr., F/G)

Davion Mitchell, Baylor (Jr., G)

Evan Mobley, USC (Fr., F)

Yves Pons, Tennessee (Sr., G/F)

Neemias Queta, Utah State (Jr., C)

Mark Vital, Baylor (Sr., F/G)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Kansas to Host UTEP March 4 in Menâ€™s Basket...

February 25, 2021 11:43 am

Kansas Falls in Overtime to No. 14 Texas, 75-...

February 24, 2021 7:10 am

No. 23 Kansas Outlasts No. 15 Texas Tech, 67-...

February 20, 2021 10:46 pm

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 2/17

February 18, 2021 9:32 am


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Governor Orders Audit of Fraudulent...

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is ordering an external audit of fraudulent claims paid out by the Kansa...

February 25, 2021 Comments

Kansas to Host UTEP March 4 in Menâ...

Sports News

February 25, 2021

Marcus Garrett Named Naismith Defen...

Sports News

February 25, 2021

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

February 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Governor Orders Audit of ...
February 25, 2021Comments
Woman Killed When Pipes S...
February 25, 2021Comments
22 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
February 24, 2021Comments
Central Senior is Merit S...
February 24, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices