Salinans enjoyed a slice of America Saturday as an “All American” parade marched down Santa Fe Avenue to lead into an Old West street festival.

Old and young alike jammed onto the block in front of the Smoky Hill Museum for the Street Fair’s music and throwback activities.

Above: Roping School, young Sam from Salina gets a lesson on how to rope a steer.

Following the parade, the day’s festivities included music from four live bands, a chili cook-off and make and take crafts for kids.