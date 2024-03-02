March Most Wanted Online

The new March list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The March list went online Saturday morning. Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include robbery, aggravated battery, making criminal threats, stalking, domestic violence battery, fleeing an eluding, felony drug crimes, and more.

The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 10 arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, there have been 3,790 arrests and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted