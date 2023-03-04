March Most Wanted Online

The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The March list went online Saturday.

Those on the new list are wanted for crime that include among others rape, kidnapping, escape from custody, feeing and eluding robbery, aggravated battery, indecent liberties with a child, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 13 arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,679 criminals have been caught, and 450 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Salina’s Most Wanted