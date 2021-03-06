Salina, KS

March Most Wanted is Online

Todd PittengerMarch 6, 2021

The March list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The February list generated a half dozen arrests.

Those on the March list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, kidnapping aggravated robbery, fleeing and elusing, making criminal threats, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3, 391 criminals have been caught, and 425 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Salina’s Most Wanted

March Most Wanted is Online

