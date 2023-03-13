Marathon Secures Title Sponsor, Over 700 Registrations

The Salina Crossroads Marathon has secured a title sponsor, and over 700 registrations, for the upcoming event in November.

Race organizers say Vortex Companies are the 2023 Salina Crossroads Marathon Title Sponsor. “We are proud to be the title sponsor for the Salina Crossroads Marathon”, commented Travis Young, CEO of Vortex Companies. “I ran in the inaugural event and the organizers do a phenomenal job of making it a great experience for all that participate. 2023’s race should be one for everyone to look forward to.”

The Salina Crossroads Marathon has 708 runners from nineteen states currently registered for the November 4th event. There are 570 runners from outside of Salina including 202 runners from out of state with Oklahoma having the most registered runners at 101. “Having over 700 runners registered this early is amazing. We are excited that we already have more out of state runners registered than we had last year.” said Co-Race Director Daniel Craig. “It is a testament to the hard work that our planning committee put into creating a high quality event last year. Some of the things last year’s participants mentioned the most included excellent pre-race communication, the vendor expo, an epic electric guitar performance of the National Anthem, music and entertainment all along the flat and scenic course, amazing volunteers, high quality custom designed medals by Vortex Companies, burgers by Cozy Inn, and post-race entertainment. Having a Title Sponsor is a key next step towards our goal of becoming one of the premier running events in the Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Nebraska region.”

The Salina Crossroads Marathon has set a goal of 1000 runners registering for the November 4th event which would make it the first running event in Salina to ever reach the 1000 registration milestone. Last year’s event was the first USATF Certified and Boston Marathon Qualifier event ever held in Salina, had 817 registered runners from 30 states, and created an estimated economic impact of 446,296. The economic impact estimate was done by Visit Salina, a division of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. Last year’s event also raised $25,340 for four local youth sports organizations in Saline County: Kansas Youth Sports, Salina Family YMCA, USD 305 School Marathon Foundation, and Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative. This year the event will again provide 100% of the race entry fees to local youth sports organizations.

The 2023 Salina Crossroads Marathon weekend will feature seven events: marathon, half marathon, 5K run, 5K walk, half marathon relay, marathon relay, and a new half mile kids run. “One of our goals with the Salina Crossroads Marathon is to create a high quality event with fun race options for the entire family” said Craig. “The Salina Crossroads Marathon has a scenic course that showcases the amazing art and murals in downtown Salina, features four of Salina’s parks, and has activation points where community members really come out and support and cheer on the runners along the course. There are a lot of great races in Kansas, but by providing music and entertainment along the course and a great post-race celebration we want to create a fun experience that will make Salina Crossroads unique and stand out from other races in the state. We want to say a special thank you to the City of Salina for their support of the Salina Crossroads Marathon.” Individuals who are interested in participating in the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays can register at https://www.runsalinacrossroads.com/.