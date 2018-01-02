Salina, KS

Man’s Jaw Broken after Calling Cops

KSAL StaffJanuary 2, 2018

A Salina man was transported to the hospital after having bones in his face broken at a private club early Friday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Joseph Gunderson called police Friday around 4:30am from the former bar known as Throwbacks at 501 N. 5th to report illegal activity he had witnessed inside the club.

Police say dispatch could then hear the man being assaulted over the phone.

When officers arrived they found him outside the building with a broken jaw, broken nose and broken sinus.

Police have made no arrests in the case.

