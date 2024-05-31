Man’s Eye Injured in Attack

A Salina man is in a Wichita hospital after someone attacked him with a blunt object.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News that a 65-year-old man drove himself to Salina Regional Health Center after a white, male suspect attacked him with a pipe.

Police say on Friday around 1:45am the victim drove to the 100 block of Taylor Court to visit a female acquaintance and knocked on her door. When she did not answer, he returned to his van and moments later was confronted by the suspect who allegedly hit him in the eye with a pipe.

The man suffered a significant injury and was transported to Wichita after medical staff in Salina treated him.

Captain Miller adds they have a suspect in mind but have not released his name.