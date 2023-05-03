Manor Thanks Volunteers

Salina Presbyterian Manor recently held its Volunteer Appreciation event, to honor and thank all those who give their time to make the senior living community shine.

A group of 35 volunteers were at the event in the Ivory Keys Cafe at Salina Presbyterian Manor for an afternoon of fun which included food, fellowship and awards presented by Jeni Blair, life enrichment director, Dave Parker, Chaplain, and Melissa Brumbaugh, executive director.

“It was so nice to visit with the volunteers and thank them personally for their time and energy,” said Jenni Jones, Director of Giving. “I loved hearing their stories on why they like to volunteer whether it’s delivering mail, helping at Mass or church services, having one-on-one visits, or bringing their four-legged best friends to brighten our residents’ day.”

One of the volunteers who visit the Manor with her four-legged friend is Susan Grosser. Grosser and her Golden Retriever Riley were certified as a therapy team in 2018.

We’ve made so many wonderful friends, both residents and staff, and always look forward to our visits there,” says Grosser whose parents used to live at the Manor. Riley is a pretty laidback guy and loves saying hi to his friends, then lays down on the floor and takes a nap in each room while I chat! He especially likes to nap at the feet of one of his most special friends. They have quite the connection.”

Riley also enjoys getting treats from residents who keep them for him in their rooms. It may be just one part of what excites him about visiting.

“Riley knows when I get out his special red bag and his therapy harness that we’re going to “work” and he gets so excited,” Grosser explains.

Grosser is one of about 80 volunteers at Salina Presbyterian Manor. Awards were handed out for Distinguished Service, Distinguished Leadership, Rising Star, Adult Volunteer Group, PAWS for Salina Presbyterian Manor, and Volunteer of the Year Resident & Employee. Among the highlights of the event were the heartfelt words of Ed Viar, who received special recognition for transporting residents to off campus church services. He explained how much it means to him to be able to pick up the residents that attend Sunrise Presbyterian Church and transport them. He said getting to know the resident on a personal level has meant the world to him.

Salina Presbyterian Manor staff were there to thank the volunteers as they walked by. “That was pretty special,” said Jones. “You could tell that made the volunteers feel appreciated.”