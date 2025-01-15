Mann Applauds Ag Community During Winter Storms

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann took to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives this week to applaud the dedication of Kansas farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers for their perseverance and dedication during last week’s winter storms.

During his speech, Rep. Mann reminded the nation of the plight that the agricultural community faces to keep the rest of the country fueled, clothed, and fed.

Below are Rep. Mann’s remarks as prepared for the House Floor:

Mr. Speaker, last week in the nation’s capital, 6.8 inches of snow closed federal office buildings. Nearly 1,300 miles away in Kansas, blizzards brought more than 18 inches of snowfall to parts of the Big First District. Farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers in the Big First didn’t have the luxury of closing down for the week. When you answer the call to feed, clothe, and fuel the world, you’re required to show up—even when the temperatures outside are below freezing.

Our congressional district is one of the top agricultural producing districts in the country. It is home to more than 60,000 farms along with farmers, ranchers, feed lot managers, nutritionists, veterinarians, ethanol producers, ag lenders, and agribusiness owners who bring the agricultural ecosystem to life. When snow piles up and temperatures refuse to rise past freezing, these men and women don’t get a break. They throw on their layers and get the job done.

Those of us in agriculture understand full well that Mother Nature is not a reliable business partner.

At the end of October, much of my district was still navigating dry to severe drought conditions. On top of navigating an already challenging farm year, these droughts severely squeezed margins for farmers and ranchers.

Less than two months later, Mother Nature changed course once again with more than a foot of snow. In true Kansas fashion, families and neighbors came together to help one another in a time of need.

Kansans helped move snow to ensure livestock could still be watered and fed. Kansans helped move calves to make sure that after they were born, they could get to a warm place to be properly fed and nourished in negative temperatures. Kansans stayed up through the night to make sure livestock had a chance of surviving or to guarantee there was equipment ready to go and work by sunrise the next morning.

Why on earth would anyone do this, Mr. Speaker?

It’s a special calling that many families in my district have answered.

In a world where InstaCart and Amazon Fresh can deliver groceries to your door in nearly an hour if you live in an urban area, it can be easy to forget that our food doesn’t come from the grocery store shelves. They come from men and women who work tirelessly day in and day out to answer the call to feed, clothe, and fuel the world. On days with lots of extreme weather like we saw last week, these men and women bust their backs to ensure that we can still have food on our plates when the storms are long gone.

It can often be a thankless job, but on behalf of Kansans and the nation, I thank these brave men and women for keeping us fueled, clothed and fed. Your tireless efforts do not go unnoticed, and we are deeply grateful for your commitment to feed a hungry world.

Thank you, Mr. Speaker, I yield.