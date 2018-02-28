Manhattan Rape Suspects Sought

Authorities are investigating a sexual assault at a Manhattan bar.

Riley County police say a 24-year-old woman was raped by two men Saturday in the bathroom of O’Malley’s bar on Moro Street. The woman was using the restroom when two unknown white males entered the room and raped her.

We are asking for anyone who went to O’Malley’s that night who has pictures or videos from inside the bar to please contact RCPD. Any and all information is welcome.

You can reach Detective Johnson directly at (785) 537-2112 ext. 2323. If you would like to make an anonymous tip, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.