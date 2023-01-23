For the second consecutive week, Wichita State’s Jaykwon Walton has been named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

The 6-foot-7 junior averaged 16.5 points over two games while shooting 64% from the field. In Sunday’s win at SMU he scored nine of his 18 points during a pivotal 15-0 Shocker run.

It’s the third weekly honor roll appearance for Walton this season.

The Columbus, Ga. native is averaging a team-high 12.7 points for the season along with 5.8 rebounds.

Wichita State (10-9, 3-4 American) plays host to Tulane on Wednesday night. The 8 p.m. CT tip airs nationally on ESPNU. Fans can purchase seats at goshockers.com/tickets or by calling 316-978-3267 (FANS).

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS:

Jan. 16-22, 2023

Player of the Week:

DeAndre Williams, Sr., F, Memphis

Freshman of the Week:

Jarace Walker, F, Houston

Honor Roll:

Landers Nolley II, R-Sr., G, Cincinnati

Tyler Harris, Sr., G, South Florida

Damian Dunn, R-So., G, Temple

Bryant Selebangue, So., F, Tulsa

Jaykwon Walton, Jr., G, Wichita State