For the second consecutive week, Wichita State’s Jaykwon Walton has been named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
The 6-foot-7 junior averaged 16.5 points over two games while shooting 64% from the field. In Sunday’s win at SMU he scored nine of his 18 points during a pivotal 15-0 Shocker run.
It’s the third weekly honor roll appearance for Walton this season.
The Columbus, Ga. native is averaging a team-high 12.7 points for the season along with 5.8 rebounds.
Wichita State (10-9, 3-4 American) plays host to Tulane on Wednesday night. The 8 p.m. CT tip airs nationally on ESPNU. Fans can purchase seats at goshockers.com/tickets or by calling 316-978-3267 (FANS).
###
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS:
Jan. 16-22, 2023
Player of the Week:
DeAndre Williams, Sr., F, Memphis
Freshman of the Week:
Jarace Walker, F, Houston
Honor Roll:
Landers Nolley II, R-Sr., G, Cincinnati
Tyler Harris, Sr., G, South Florida
Damian Dunn, R-So., G, Temple
Bryant Selebangue, So., F, Tulsa
Jaykwon Walton, Jr., G, Wichita State