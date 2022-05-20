Man With Name Tag Caught For Alleged Theft

A Salina man who was reportedly caught on camera stealing a wallet while wearing a name tag has been arrested.

Antoine Blue, 34, was booked into the Saline County Jail on Thursday for one requested charge of felony theft.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Monday, a 41-year-old Salina man reported his wallet was stolen from Casey’s, located at 725 W. Schilling. The wallet, which the man said he left on the counter, had $2,300 inside as well as the man’s financial cards.

Upon further investigation, Forrester said video surveillance footage showed a man wearing a T-Mobile work shirt and a name tag with the name “Antoine” allegedly take the wallet from the counter.

On Thursday, officers went to the man’s workplace, T-Mobile, and took Blue into custody.

The victim’s wallet was returned, but Forrester said $550 of the original $2,300 was missing.