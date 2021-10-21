Man With Nail Gun Shot by Police

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night outside a residence in Sabetha, Kansas.

According to the agency, at approximately 10 p.m., the Sabetha Police Department requested assistance to investigate the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Preliminary information indicates that Wednesday night at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Sabetha Police Department and the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a man who was threatening suicide. When officers arrived at 319 N. 9th St. in Sabetha, they tried to convince the resident, 38-year-old Kelly J. Hall, to come outside so they could verify his welfare. He would not exit the house, so they attempted to communicate with him over their public announcement (PA) system.

During the incident officers heard several pops coming from inside the residence. Attempts to communicate continued until Hall stepped outside the front door holding an air-powered nail gun. Officers and deputies ordered him to drop the nail gun. Hall began firing nails in the direction of officers. A deputy from the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Sabetha Police Department fired rounds at Hall, striking him. Shots were fired at around 9:45 p.m.

Hall retreated back into the residence. Officers and deputies entered the house and rendered aid to Hall. EMS responded and transported him to the Sabetha Community Hospital. He was later transferred to Stormont Vail in Topeka. Hall is currently in critical, but stable condition.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will complete a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be turned over to the Nemaha County Attorney for review.

The investigation is ongoing.