Man With Multiple Warrants Arrested After Pursuit

Spike strips assisted Saline County Deputies in a Monday morning pursuit arrest.

Lt. Jeremiah Hayes tells KSAL News that 41-year-old Dustin Lund is facing requested charges of felony flee and elude along with multiple traffic violations after his arrest on Monday. Lund already had exisiting warrants for his arrest in Saline and Geary counties as well.

A deputy tried to stop Lund, who was driving a 2000 Dodge Journey, around 1:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of Broadway Boulevard for an undisclosed reason. Lund initially pulled over, only to let a passenger exit the vehicle. Lund then allegedly took off in the vehicle. A pursuit then followed, and Lund headed out of town on Ohio St. toward Water Well Road at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

As the pursuit progressed south of Salina, Hayes said Salina Police deployed spike strips at the intersection of Water Well and Centennial Road, and they were successful in slowing Lund down. He was then taken into custody.