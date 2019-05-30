Man With Knife Shot

A man with a knife was shot with a non-lethal projectile by a Salina Police officer Thursday afternoon.

Police tell KSAL News the incident began at the Dollar General Store at 654 S. Broadway. A man who had previously been told he would be arrested for trespassing if he returned to the store was back. Store employees called police.

When officers arrived they located the suspect still in the area, across the street on the north side of Pack Rat Smokes. Police say as they made contact with him, he failed to comply with their orders. He had a knife in his hand and would not put it down.

The suspect was shot with one of the police department’s non-lethal weapons, a gun which fires a large rubber projectile.

The suspect was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries. When released from the hospital he will be transported to the Saline County Jail where he could face multiple charges.

The incident is still under investigation, and more details will be released Friday morning.