Man With Knife And Board Arrested in Attack

A knife and a board with a screw sticking out of it are collected as evidence in a confrontation between roommates.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that SPD arrested 65-year-old David Dameron, Salina, after he allegedly attacked his roommate, a 52-year-old Salina man, with the weapons.

Police were sent to the 600 block of S. 2nd St. for the report of a disturbance at 8 p.m., Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers found Dameron allegedly holding the board with the screw in the front yard of the residence. The board and screw were covered in blood. They also found the 52-year-old victim with blood on his shirt and chin. He told authorities that Dameron had battered, verbally threatened and chased him with a knife.

Officers located a knife on scene as well as personal use marijuana allegedly on Dameron. He is arrested and charged with aggravated assault, criminal threat, domestic battery, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The victim’s injuries did not require hospitalization.