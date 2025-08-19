Man with a Gun Calls for Help

A Salina man with a handgun called 911 for help because he feared someone was chasing him.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that the incident prompted two calls Monday afternoon – one from the armed man and the other from a concerned citizen who saw the distraught 20-year-old running and screaming in the area of Eastgate Drive and Beloit Avenue.

Police found the man around 1:45pm and took him to the hospital for evaluation. While at Salina Regional Health Center he became uncooperative and was placed in a body wrap.

Police found a duffel bag at the scene with a magazine of ammunition and suspected cocaine stuffed inside. The handgun was also located in front of a nearby house. No shots were fired.

Charges are set to follow his release from the hospital.