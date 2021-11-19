Man Wielding Pocket Knife Arrested

A disturbance at a bar in Salina led to a knife getting pulled Thursday night.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 11:45, a man tried to enter Big Nose Kate’s, located at 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue. An employee wouldn’t allow the man, 45-year-old Shane Boyer, to enter because his ID was expired.

Boyer got upset, and as he walked down the stairs, he took out a pocket knife and pointed it at the employee.

The situation moved to the back parking lot when officers arrived. The pocket knife was found in a vent on the ground, and Boyer was detained.

Boyer is facing a charge of one count of aggravated assault.