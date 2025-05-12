Man Who Shot Officer Wins Restitution Appeal

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that a man who shot a Salina Police Officer in the foot during a pursuit back in 2020 does not have to pay the officer’s medical bills as previously ordered, and is sending the case back to a lower court with specific instructions and guidance on how to proceed further.

In ruling issued on Friday, the high court deemed that Adam Humphrey is not responsible for over $40,000 in restitution for the officer’s medical bills. After he pleaded no contest to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, the district court ordered him to pay over $40,000 in restitution for the officer’s medical bills. But the document the State presented at sentencing showed that medical expenses were less than half that amount.

The district court ordered $40,762.44 in restitution “for the medical bills incurred by” the injured officer. On appeal, Humphrey argued that substantial competent evidence did not support the full restitution award. The State’s evidence shows only $17,193.19 in documented medical expenses, with the remaining $23,569.25 appearing across four unexplained categories. The supreme court agrees that the record lacks substantial competent evidence to support the full award.

The supreme court vacated the restitution order imposed by the district court, and the case is remanded with directions. When a court remands a case “with directions,” it means the higher court is sending the case back to the lower court with specific instructions or guidance on how to proceed further.

The case stems from an August 2020 car chase in which a bullet from Humphrey’s vehicle struck an officer’s foot. The injury required surgery to repair broken bones, torn ligaments, and nerve damage. Humphrey pleaded no contest to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, and the district court imposed a 247-month sentence (20.5 years).