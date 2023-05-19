Man Who Escaped Custody Sought

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a man who battered a deputy and fled with one handcuff attached to a wrist. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

According to the agency, on May 10th a deputy was attempting to arrest Byron Neef in the 1200 block of Talley Dr. in Salina for outstanding felony warrants. After getting one handcuff on, Neef struck the deputy in the head and took off running in the area.

The deputy was treated by EMS at the scene.

Neef is wanted for the felony warrants and is facing new charges for obstruction and battery of a law enforcement officer.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name