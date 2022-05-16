Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 53 °

Man Whacked With Baseball Bat

KSAL StaffMay 16, 2022

A baseball bat was the supposed weapon of choice in an aggravated battery case in Salina on Friday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 6:30 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 600 block of N. Seventh Street for a violent confrontation. A 26-year-old man was injured and had a large open wound on the side of his head.

Upon further investigation, it was learned that a few hours prior, a female at the residence thought the man was acting strangely. As a result, she told police that she went to the front porch, flagged down a car passing by and asked for help to remove the man from the residence. Forrester said she told police that the man in the house was wielding a machete-style knife.

An unknown subject from the flagged down car then entered the residence and allegedly hit the man in the head with a baseball bat.

The injured man is still at Salina Regional Health Center but is expected to recover.

Salina Police are still investigating.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Man Whacked With Baseball Bat

A baseball bat was the supposed weapon of choice in an aggravated battery case in Salina on Friday. ...

May 16, 2022 Comments

Motorcyclist Injured

Kansas News

May 16, 2022

Transportation Week Events Planned

Top News

May 16, 2022

Hike in Nontraditional Ag Loans

Farming News

May 16, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Whacked With Baseball...
May 16, 2022Comments
Motorcyclist Injured
May 16, 2022Comments
Festival Friday at Artwor...
May 15, 2022Comments
Lakewood Part of Great Fi...
May 15, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra