Man Whacked With Baseball Bat

A baseball bat was the supposed weapon of choice in an aggravated battery case in Salina on Friday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 6:30 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 600 block of N. Seventh Street for a violent confrontation. A 26-year-old man was injured and had a large open wound on the side of his head.

Upon further investigation, it was learned that a few hours prior, a female at the residence thought the man was acting strangely. As a result, she told police that she went to the front porch, flagged down a car passing by and asked for help to remove the man from the residence. Forrester said she told police that the man in the house was wielding a machete-style knife.

An unknown subject from the flagged down car then entered the residence and allegedly hit the man in the head with a baseball bat.

The injured man is still at Salina Regional Health Center but is expected to recover.

Salina Police are still investigating.