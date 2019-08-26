Salina, KS

Now: 81 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 59 °

Man Wanted on Warrants, Tased

KSAL StaffAugust 26, 2019

A Salina man wanted on three outstanding warrants was tracked down in a trailer park Sunday evening.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies contacted 29-year-old Adrian Vanley in a trailer court located in the 900 block of N. 13th Street.

Vanley tried to run away from officers and was tased and taken into custody just before 7pm on Sunday.

Vanley could now face new charges for interference with law enforcement in addition to warrants already in place in Dickinson and Saline County.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Man Wanted on Warrants, Tased

A Salina man wanted on three outstanding warrants was tracked down in a trailer park Sunday evening....

August 26, 2019 Comments

Mowers, Trailer Stolen

Kansas News

August 26, 2019

Saline County Sheriff truck

Bar Fight, Arrest

Kansas News

August 26, 2019

Man Killed in House Fire

Kansas News

August 26, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Wanted on Warrants, T...
August 26, 2019Comments
Mowers, Trailer Stolen
August 26, 2019Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Bar Fight, Arrest
August 26, 2019Comments
Man Killed in House Fire
August 26, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH