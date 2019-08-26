Man Wanted on Warrants, Tased

A Salina man wanted on three outstanding warrants was tracked down in a trailer park Sunday evening.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies contacted 29-year-old Adrian Vanley in a trailer court located in the 900 block of N. 13th Street.

Vanley tried to run away from officers and was tased and taken into custody just before 7pm on Sunday.

Vanley could now face new charges for interference with law enforcement in addition to warrants already in place in Dickinson and Saline County.