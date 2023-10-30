Man Wanted on Warrant Tased

A Salina man wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court was tased Friday evening after trying to escape from police out a motel window.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, 23-year-old Michael Benoit was identified by an officer on patrol as a person who was wanted on a warrant.

Benoit reportedly entered a room at the Airliner Motel on N. Broadway, officers followed and discovered he was trying to exit out a window.

Police say he resisted arrested as he was pulled back into the room, tased and taken to jail. He’s now facing charges that could include interference with law enforcement.