Man Wanted on Felony Warrants Arrested

KSAL StaffJuly 3, 2019

A Salina man wanted on a couple of warrants was found hiding under a blanket Monday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 30-year-old Ernest Outland, Jr. was spotted by an officer as he sat in a car in the 600 block of N 13th Street.

He then entered a home of a friend and police asked the resident if they could search for him.

Police say Outland was found in the corner of a bedroom hiding under a comforter and was taken into custody around 10:30pm Monday.

Outland was wanted for felony probation violations in connection to aggravated battery and breaking a protective order.

He is now facing additional charges after officers allegedly found him in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

