Man Wanted for Robbery Arrested

KSAL StaffNovember 12, 2019

A Salina man wanted on two felony warrants in McPherson County was taken into custody over the weekend.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 100 block of North Connecticut around 9pm Sunday evening to check on a man who was repeatedly knocking on a door and being disorderly.

Police say 24-year-old Daniel Preston took a fighting stance with his fists up as officers approached him. Moments after police convinced him to wear handcuffs instead of being tased – Preston chest bumped an officer and tried to get away.

During the fray the cop’s name tag was ripped off and his pants were torn.

Preston is now facing possible charges for battery and assault of an officer plus damage to property. His warrants in McPherson County are for robbery and kidnapping.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

