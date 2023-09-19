Man Wakes to Find Female Burglar In Apartment

Salina Police are investigating a burglary after a man awoke to find a woman sneaking around his apartment in the 200 block of S. 5th with some of his property.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, just before 4pm on Monday afternoon, a male victim woke up to find a woman he does not know in his residence with his push-up bar and some keys.

He immediately confronted her and she tossed the items and ran out.

There was no sign of forced entry and victim told authorities he had left the backdoor unlocked.