Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 46 °

Multiple Law Enforcement Vehicles Vandalized

Todd PittengerOctober 28, 2022

A man is facing felony charges after allegedly vandalizing over a dozen law enforcement vehicles.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, during the early morning hours Thursday, agency vehicles were the target of vandalism when tires were slashed on 11 patrol units while parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin streets.

After viewing security video, Justin Nienhaus, 36, of Grandview Plaza was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies in conjunction with the Junction City Police Department and Grandview Plaza Police Department officers for 10 counts of felony criminal damage to property; 2 misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and 2 counts of felony interference with a law enforcement officer. Damage to the Sheriff’s vehicles is estimated to be approximately $12,000.

Junction City and Grandview Police Departments’ vehicles were also damaged. Each department has its own case against the suspect.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Multiple Law Enforcement Vehicles V...

A man is facing felony charges after allegedly vandalizing over a dozen law enforcement vehicles...

October 28, 2022 Comments

Cancer Center Earns Re-Certificatio...

Kansas News

October 28, 2022

Bicyclist Collides With Car

Kansas News

October 28, 2022

Huge Turnout Expected For Salina Ma...

Kansas News

October 27, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Multiple Law Enforcement ...
October 28, 2022Comments
Cancer Center Earns Re-Ce...
October 28, 2022Comments
Bicyclist Collides With C...
October 28, 2022Comments
Huge Turnout Expected For...
October 27, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra