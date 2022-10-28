Multiple Law Enforcement Vehicles Vandalized

A man is facing felony charges after allegedly vandalizing over a dozen law enforcement vehicles.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, during the early morning hours Thursday, agency vehicles were the target of vandalism when tires were slashed on 11 patrol units while parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin streets.

After viewing security video, Justin Nienhaus, 36, of Grandview Plaza was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies in conjunction with the Junction City Police Department and Grandview Plaza Police Department officers for 10 counts of felony criminal damage to property; 2 misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and 2 counts of felony interference with a law enforcement officer. Damage to the Sheriff’s vehicles is estimated to be approximately $12,000.

Junction City and Grandview Police Departments’ vehicles were also damaged. Each department has its own case against the suspect.