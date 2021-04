A man trying to flee from Newton Police in a vehicle is injured when he loses control of the car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that 56-year-old Robert Benson, Kansas City, Mo., is injured when his car lost control, rolled on to its side, struck two trees, before coming to a rest on its wheels.

Benson sustained a suspected serious injury in the crash due to not being buckled up and was transported to Newton Medical Center.

The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. in Newton.