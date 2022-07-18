Salina, KS

Man Tries to Bite Officer

KSAL StaffJuly 18, 2022

A Salina man was booked into the Saline County Jail on Sunday after allegedly wandering in and out of streets intoxicated and also attempting to bite an officer.

Police Sgt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 26-year-old Devin Johnson is facing requested charges of pedestrian under the influence, interference with law enforcement and assault of a law enforcement officer.

Police received calls about an intoxicated pedestrian near the intersection of Ohio and Pacific around 10 p.m. Sunday. The suspect, later identified as Johnson, was reportedly in the middle of Ohio Street. Despite police requests, Johnson refused to get out of the road and was yelling at officers. After a brief physical battle, Johnson was arrested despite repeated attempts to resist.

Tonniges said Johnson was so intoxicated that police took him to Salina Regional Health Center, where he then attempted to bite an officer unsuccessfully. Johnson was taken to jail after he was treated at the hospital.

