Man Tried to Suffocate Girlfriend

A Salina man was arrested after he violated a protection order and allegedly tried to smother a woman with a pillow.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 43-year-old Eli V. Gantenbein was taken into custody on Monday after officers were called to investigate a domestic disturbance at a home in the 1400 block of Cheyenne Avenue.

The 43-year-old female victim told police that an argument with her boyfriend turned violent as he drug her on the floor, threatened to kill her and tried to strangle her and suffocate her with a pillow.

She was able to break free by pulling on his finger – dislocating his pinkie. He stole the woman’s phone as he left the house and was later found at the Emergency Room at Salina Regional Health Center.

Gantenbein is facing numerous charges which could include aggravated domestic battery, criminal threats, violation of a protection order and theft.