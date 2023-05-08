Man Tried to Push Wife Out of Vehicle

An argument between a husband and wife on I-70 turned violent on Sunday afternoon.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 40-year-old Jeremiah John Bastin was arrested after authorities learned about an alleged incident between he and his 28-year-old wife.

Deputies say the couple and three children were about a mile east of the Ohio exit on the interstate when the argument escalated inside the vehicle and he tried to push her out the passenger side door while traveling at around 50 mph.

The woman got caught up in the seat belt and was dragged on the pavement before the vehicle stopped. Bastin reportedly forced the woman’s two young daughters out on the shoulder of the road and left the scene with his own 2-year-old son.

He was arrested a short time later without incident at his home in southwest Salina. His wife suffered multiple scratches and scrapes to her body while her two preteen daughters were not injured.

Bastin is now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated battery and two counts of endangering a child.