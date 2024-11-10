Chorale Preparing Holiday Concert

The Salina Chorale is preparing its 2024 “Carols of Christmas” concert. The show will be at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1st, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 118 N. 9th St. in Salina.

Enjoy the sound of the 60+ voices strong chorus, along with musicians, presenting a new lineup of choral pieces, different than they’ve presented before at Christmas holiday concerts. The first half of this concert will feature Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” — with two violins, viola, cello, bass, oboe, trumpet and organ instrumentalists performing with the Salina Chorale.

Holiday selections for the second half of the concert will include: “The Friendly Beasts,” a 12th century French carol arranged by Dan Forrest; “The First Nowell” by Mack Wilberg; ”The Spirit of Christmas” by Donna Butler; “Hodie!” (Oh-dee-ay) by John Leavitt; “Silver Bells” by Jay Livingston & Ray Evans; “One Small Babe” by Mary Kay Beall & Jay Althouse; “Lullay My Liking” by Gustav Holst; and “True Light” by Keith Hampton.

Tickets are available for purchase from Chorale members until Monday, Nov. 25th, after which you may pay at the door before the concert. Adults $15, High School Students $10, with younger children admitted free.

According to the Chorale, this will be the first performance with new director Keri Boley, who began her inaugural season as director of the Salina Chorale this fall. She has taught choral music at Southeast of Saline Junior and Senior High School for 15 years. In addition to teaching choir and music appreciation classes, Boley directs SES musicals, has served as an adjunct faculty member at Kansas Wesleyan University, and works as a clinician and judge for regional honor choirs and festivals. Previously, she taught choral and general music for 17 years in the Ellsworth/Kanopolis school district and served as director of the Salina Symphony Youth Choir (formerly the Holiday Singers). A proud graduate of Kansas Wesleyan University, Boley is honored to create music alongside the dedicated individuals who volunteer their time, energy, and voices to the Salina Chorale.

Sue Will has accompanied the Salina Chorale since January 2016. With a Piano Performance degree from Bethany College, she accompanies multiple groups in the area, including Sunrise Presbyterian Church, Bethany College, Central High School and other schools of USD 305, and Sacred Heart Junior High school.

The Salina Chorale performs a spring concert and a holiday concert annually, and this community choir also joins with the Salina Symphony as a chorus for some of its performances — including the Symphony’s two “Christmas Festival” concert performances in the Stiefel Theatre, presented every other year, most recently in 2023. Alternating years, the Chorale does not participate when the Salina Symphony performs “The Nutcracker Suite” as the holiday concert, as they will this year on Dec. 14 and 15, 2024. We will again sing in the chorus for the Christmas Festival performances in December 2025.

The Salina Chorale is a community chorus dedicated to the promotion of choral music, and it is open to all adults who desire to sing ensemble music. High School Juniors and Seniors are welcome to be members provided they already sing in their High School Choir. Freshmen and Sophomores in High School may join the Chorale if approved of by the director, who will determine if their voices are mature enough to sing the kinds of songs, and in the vocal ranges, that are required of the Chorale singers.

The Chorale is an outgrowth of the Salina Community Chorus, which was begun in 1961 under the direction of Mr. John Sample. The group was reorganized as the Salina Chorale in January 1979. The previous music director for the Salina Chorale, Bill Tuzicka, directed the group for 16 years, from 2009 to spring 2024, before retiring and moving with his wife Susan to Iowa to be near their grandchildren. This group of talented singers from the greater Salina community is now under the direction of Keri Boley.