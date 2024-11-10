Manhattan to Host Water Conference

A recent survey found 1 in 2 residents is concerned about the future of the state’s water supply.

The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be presenting at the 2024 Kansas Governor’s Water Conference on November 13 and 14, in Manhattan, Kansas. The focus of this year’s conference is the future of water in the state.

At the conference, the Kansas City District will have subject matter experts presenting on inclusive water resource planning related to environmental justice and reservoir sustainability in Kansas.

Experts will also be available throughout the conference to discuss current and future water resource projects and answer questions.