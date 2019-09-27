Sheriff: Man Tried to Entice Boy into Car

Authorities are looking for a white man in a dark green or black 4-door car.

A grade school student ran away from a man in a car who was trying to entice him inside while the boy waited at a rural bus stop this morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 7:25am Friday, a Bennington School bus driver made a stop on her regular route in the 600 block of E. Shipton Road to pick up a student. The boy ran onto the school bus and told the driver about a man in a dusty car who wanted him to get in.

Sheriff Soldan says authorities are asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect involved. “We’re checking with homeowners nearby and asking anyone in the area if they have video surveillance that might show us something,” he said.

Authorities are looking for a white male in his 30’s, who is described as scruffy looking. He was driving a dark green or black 4-door car – possibly an 80’s model Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 785-826-6500, Salina Police at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers 785-825-TIPS.