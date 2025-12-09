Man Threatens to ‘Kill Everyone’ in a Salina Home

A Salina man was taken into custody after allegedly making threats outside a residence.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 46-year-old Walter Cook was arrested on Monday afternoon after making criminal threats on a man’s doorstep.

Police say Cook visited an acquaintance’s home in the 1900 block of North 5th Street to demand the return of his property he claimed was lost in a flood. The resident told him it was not there and asked him to leave.

Cook became angry and threatened to, “Kill everyone inside, set the duplex on fire and shoot it up.”

Officers found Cook a short time later and arrested him on a charge for making criminal threats.