Man Threatens to Hit Woman with Hammer

A Salina man who allegedly threatened a relative with a hammer was taken to jail.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 2pm on Monday, officers were sent to the 400 block of Montrose Street to the report of a man threatening a woman with a hammer.

Police say an argument inside the home took a violent turn when 61-year-old Anthony Bowman raised a hammer and told the 63-year-old woman he was going to hit her.

Police recovered the hammer and Bowman is now facing charges that include criminal threat and aggravated assault.