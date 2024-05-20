Man Threatens Salina Police Officer

A Salina man who allegedly threatened to kill a police officer and “cut his head off,” was taken into custody on Sunday.

Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Victor Delatorre was arrested at Salina Regional Health Center after a confrontation with hospital security and police.

Police say around 2am Sunday morning, a car pulled up and Delatorre was dropped off in the lot at the hospital.

Security saw him lying on the grass and asked him if he needed help. He became belligerent and police were called. Officers reportedly tried to encourage the man to go home, but he refused to leave and verbally threatened an officer.

He’s now facing charges that could include criminal threat, interference with law enforcement and trespass. Police say he was intoxicated and alcohol played a role in the man’s behavior.