Man Threatens Neighbors With Bow and Arrow

An Assaria man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident with his neighbors last Friday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Christopher Albertson, 37, was arrested after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a bow and arrow.

Deputies were sent to 8296 Shane Hunter Drive in Assaria around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived to the trailer park in that area, they found Albertson to be intoxicated, and he had some sort of issue going on with his neighbors.

Albertson allegedly pointed the bow and arrow at the neighbors, but deputies were able to take it away from him.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.