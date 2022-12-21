Salina, KS

Man Threatens Mother with Hammer

KSAL StaffDecember 21, 2022

A Salina man is in custody after being tased and pepper sprayed following a domestic disturbance Monday afternoon.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Joseph Johnson allegedly threaten his mother and a neighbor with a hammer in the 600 block of Charles Street.

Police say the incident began when Johnson called his mother from her home, which he did not have permission to be in.

By the time she arrived he allegedly threatened to kill his mother’s dog, caused damage to a kitchen counter top and shoved his 55-year-old mother and a female neighbor who came to offer help to the ground.

Johnson is now facing numerous charges that could include domestic battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Man Threatens Mother with Hammer

A Salina man is in custody after being tased and pepper sprayed following a domestic disturbance Mon...

December 21, 2022

