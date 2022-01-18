Salina, KS

Man Threatens Business, Gun Found in Vehicle

KSAL StaffJanuary 18, 2022

A man who allegedly threatened to shoot up a Salina business is in custody.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to Twin Oaks Industries, located at 2001 W. Grand, on January 17 for reports of a subject in possession of firearms in his vehicle. The subject had allegedly threatened to attack the business.

Officers spoke to an employee who reported on January 12, the suspect, 29-year-old Derrick Pruett from Salina, had made threats of shooting everyone at the business. On January 14, there were other statements made to co-workers threatening to start a shooting there. On Jan. 17, officers arrested Pruett at the business. A firearm was located in Pruett’s vehicle.

Charges are being requested for one count of aggravated criminal threat, and one count of criminal threat.

CATEGORIES :


