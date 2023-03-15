Man Threatened with Hedge Trimmers

A verbal argument that escalated between two Salina men led to an arrest on Tuesday evening.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Cole Marlow was taken into custody around 6pm after officers observed him swinging a pair of hedge trimmers at a 22-year-old male who was standing on his porch in the 300 block of W. Crawford.

Police say Marlow was advancing toward the victim and wildly swinging the hedge trimmers when they arrived and intervened.

He is now facing charges that could include aggravated assault and criminal trespassing.

Police say alcohol played a role in the incident.