Man Threatened with ‘Combat Knife’

By KSAL Staff June 23, 2023

Salina Police are reviewing downtown video as part of an investigation into an alleged aggravated assault that occurred on Tuesday evening.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that around 8:30pm a 34-year-old Salina man crossed Santa Fe from Caldwell Plaza to his vehicle and immediately was confronted by a white male who was acting erratically.

The victim told police the man pulled out what he termed a “combat knife” and continued to yell and threaten the man.

The victim drove away, but did not tell authorities about the incident until Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.