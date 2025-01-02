Man Threatened to Send Money on Dating Platform

A blackmailer demands money from a Salina man on a dating platform.

Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News on December 31st in the afternoon, a 21-year old man was talking to an individual on an adult dating platform. The man sent nude photos to the person he was talking to. He then received text messages from the individual demanding money and if he did not send it, the photos would be posted online.

The man did not send any money and reported to authorities he was being blackmailed. He allegedly told police, the person interacting with him was the same when he sent $100-$200 in the summer of 2024 for the same reason.

Salina Police Department advises everyone to be vigilant of online interactions with unknown people.