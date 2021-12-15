Man Taunts Restaurant Patrons with Knife

A Salina man is facing multiple charges after tussling with a police officer in a parking lot during his arrest.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the McDonald’s on Planet Avenue around 7am Tuesday, after a man was acting erratically and taunting patrons in the lot with a knife.

Police say 34-year-old Quentin Kaiser tossed the knife on the top of his Mustang when officers arrived and was uncooperative as officers tried to talk with him. A brief struggle ensued as he was cuffed and transported to the hospital to be tested for intoxication. Kaiser’s now facing charges that could include DUI, interference with law enforcement and driving in violation of restrictions.

The 2003 Ford Mustang was towed from the scene. The officer suffered minor scrapes to his legs during the altercation.