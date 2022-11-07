Man Tased, Arrested in Salina Store

A Salina woman escapes injury before her boyfriend entered a convenience store with knives and a hammer.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Carlito Morales was taken into custody after struggling with officers inside the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio on Saturday afternoon around 3pm.

Police say the incident began outside the building in her car when Morales brandished a hatchet and demanded the keys from the 55-year-old woman. She left the vehicle and he entered the store. Once inside staff became concerned with his demeanor while noticing he had two knives and a hammer and called police.

Police suspect he was under the influence of narcotics as Morales tussled with three cops, was tased in the scuffle and also allegedly kicked one of the arresting officers.

He is now facing numerous charges that could include aggravated assault, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and criminal threat.