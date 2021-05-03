Man Suffers Significant Injuries From Knifing

A male victim is expected to recover after being stabbed by his neighbor with a knife.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 49-year-old Lance Ellegood, Salina, was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with a severe laceration to his abdomen and left forearm.

Police were called at 11:45 p.m., Friday, to the 400 block of Washington. They found Ellegood lying in a driveway in the 500 block of S. 10th St. Due to his injuries, he was incoherent.

Witnesses report hearing an argument between neighbors at 433 and 435 Washington. They saw a man exit the 433 address, before returning to 435. Officers then located 32-year-old Mathue Halpain, Salina, in the residence and arrested him.

Police then conducted search warrants at both locations. In Halpain’s residence they found the suspected weapon believed to have been used on Ellegood–a 12 inch kitchen knife. They also located marijuana and paraphernalia.

Halpain is charged with aggravated battery, interference with law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Ellegood is expected to recover from his injuries.