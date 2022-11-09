Salina, KS

Man Strikes EMS Driver

November 9, 2022

A Salina man was booked into the Saline County Jail after allegedly hitting the driver of an ambulance who came to check on him.

According to Police Captain Gary Hanus, 43-year-old Tyrone Chavez became hostile, spewing profanity as EMS approached his location near the Smokes 4 Less store at 1805 S. 9th Street Tuesday night around 9:15pm.

Police say a witness called authorities after seeing a man passed out on the curb. Cops arrived to find members of the Salina Fire Department holding Chavez down after he struck the EMS driver.

He is now facing a charge of battery and will be referred to Salina Municipal Court.

Captain Hanus reports that alcohol played a role in the incident.

